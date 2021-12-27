Ooni speaks after Naomi’s divorce post

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has spoken for the first time after Olori Naomi Silekunola announced she is no longer his wife on Instagram on December 23. The 28-year-old prophetess had in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle – @queen_silekunolanaomi_ ogunwusi – announced an end to her threeyear- old marriage with the Ooni. But Ooni on his official Facebook page (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II) advised everyone to “reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”. Spokesman for the palace, Moses Olafare, according to reports, said the monarch still loves Naomi.

The OOni wrote: “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódù- marè has done through the year “As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year. “It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrateinjoy, peace, andaboundinglovewhichisthebedrockof this special occasion. “Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...