Ooni to Chair Afe Babalola Annual Bar Lecture

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will on Tuesday preside over the 10th Aare Afe Babalola Annual Public Lecture.

 

The lecture is being organised by the Ado-Ekiti Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in honour of the legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

 

A press release Sunday by the Director Corporate Affairs of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Mr Tunde Olofintila stated this year’s lecture titled “A Lawyer’s Conflict of Loyalties”, would be delivered by  a Political Scientist and Consultant in International Development, Prof. Tayo Oke.

 

Olofintila stated that the crème-de-la-crème of the society made up of members of the Bar and Bench, royalty, clergy and captains of industry as well as top politicians would be in attendance.

 

“The annual lecture was instituted in 2011 to celebrate Aare Afe Babalola who at various times has been a member Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, Former member Body of Benchers (the Highest Ruling Body of Legal Profession in Nigeria), former Member, Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee of Nigeria (the body responsible for appointment of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs), Member and President of the Institute of Arbitrators of Nigeria, Trustee and Patron of Transparency International (Nigeria) with Hheadquarters in Berlin and a Former member of Judicial Service Commission, Ekiti State,” he said.

 

