Metro & Crime

Ooni to OPC: ‘Be law abiding’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Thursday cautioned members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) against taking the laws into their hands.
The traditional ruler urged the group to be law abiding in.
Ooni gave the advice when he received members of the OPC, led by its President, Prince Osibote in his palace.
The traditional ruler described the association as a great promoter of Yoruba tradition, ethics and principles.
“Do not involve yourself in extrajudicial practices that could create more problems than we are trying to solve,’’ he admonished.
The Ooni advised members of the association to unite and avoid acts that could result in factions, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“For the sake of the sweet memories of your late founder, Frederick Fasehun, I am appealing to all of you to have a rallying point so that you can be united.
“You can have several leaders all over, what I am appealing for is unity of purpose and common interest toward developing the Yoruba nation.
“If you know the meaning of the name ‘Oduduwa’, you would place it high above all forms of selfish interests.
“I urge you all to be conscious of your words and actions, because the people out there are watching,’’ he said.
Earlier, Osibote, who said that the OPC “is made up of responsible persons’’, said he believed “in the one Nigeria’ project’’.
“I have told my followers and I will like to state it again unequivocally that I am only interested in the peace and development of the Yoruba race.
“I am not a politician and would never be involved in politics.
“We have come to greet our baba (the Ooni) to receive his blessings and also assure him that we will continue to support him,’’ Osibote said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG to launch APP for project monitoring nationwide, says Minister

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Sanwo-Olu to drive employment with N1.15trn 2021 budget Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba Tuesday said that the Federal Government is developing an app to monitor projects in order to bridge the trust gap between government and citizens, saying that a National Development Plan that will involve all states of […]
Metro & Crime

Boyfriend, pastor use apostle’s daughter’s menstrual pad for ritual

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo, for allegedly using the menstrual pad of a lady, Miss Oluwasemilore Iluyomade, for ritual purposes. The lady is the daughter of an apostle. Adebayo was arrested alongside Oluwasemilire’s alleged boyfriend, Gbemisola Olufusi. According to a family source, the 24-year-old Olufusi had conspired with the […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: EFCC seeks dismissal of Mompha’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial for a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Mompha, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica