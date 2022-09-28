Ooni to Peter Obi: Youth devt agenda good

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has lauded the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi for making youth development the thrust of his agenda. Oba Ogunwusi made this known yesterday while playing host to the former Anambra State Governor, stressing that it is obligatory for any society seeking greatness to prioritise youth development and capacity building. He said: “Right from my first day as the Ooni I openly dedicated this revered throne to the youth population and I have been matching the promise up with actions in form of programs and several initiatives geared towards empowering our youths because they are our future. “I am glad that you recognize that fact and I pray that God Almighty grants your hear desires.” Earlier in his address, Obi, who thanked the Ooni for the warm reception, urged the electorates to see beyond religious and tribal sentiments while choosing next leaders for the country in 2023.
