Ooni to play royal father as top socialites set to storm Ife for OSRA Awards

The 2021 edition of O’odua Special Recognition Award, known as OSRA Award is set to take off in grand style. Acknowledged as one of the most prestigious and highly respected award ceremonies in Yorubaland, OSRA celebrates the sons and daughters of Yoruba descendants both at home and in the Diaspora who are chosen based on public recommendations and merit for contributions to the growth of the Yoruba race and nation-building. The event set for October 16, 2021 at Iyeru Ideal Event Centre, Parakin GRA, Ile Ife, Osun State, is in its second running year.

The Chief Organiser of the event, Otunba Gbenga Adeleke, publisher of the Intercontinental Events Magazine and also the President, Oodua Special Recognition Awards, confirmed the trooping in of the top socialites from every parts of the world. “Last year was superb and awesome but this year will be fantabulous, no doubt!

In fact the Kabiesi, who is our Royal father, the Ooni of Ife, Arole Ooduduwa, Olofin Adimula Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was so happy for the success of the last year. And we want to use this medium to appreciate our father for the huge support and endorsement he endowed on us last year. He still remains our royal father and chief host for this edition and more to come.”

