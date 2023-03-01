Ooni To Tinubu: Switch Into Action, Free Nigerians From Unbearable Hardship

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has congratulated the winner of the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as president-elect of Nigeria, urging him to start working before the inauguration.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Ooni’s Palace Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, the African foremost monarch described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic who does not only merit the victory but also has an adequate proven capacity to lead the country to an enviable position in the global committee of nations.

“Your Excellency, I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with the right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory.

“As a pragmatic leader and manager of resources with adequate proven capacity to lead this country to an enviable position within the global committee of nations, please don’t disappoint Nigerians and the African people,” Ooni said.

Ooni, the Overall Father of the Oduduwa race worldwide who doubles as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) charged Tinubu to immediately assemble a transition team of cerebral men and women to come up with an economic recovery blueprint and swiftly upon his inauguration on May 29th 2023 move into action in a way that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple of days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint as Nigerians can not wait to be liberated from the unbearable economic hardship that has bedevilled the country in the recent times.

“Nigerians have voted for you because of your promise of a ‘Renewed Hope” and you must swiftly from your first day in office come May 29th 2023 set the ball rolling in a manner that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’. Ooni said.

