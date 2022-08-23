Education

Ooni, Utomi, others task Nigerians on book reading to lift leadership

Worried by the poor reading and writing habit particularly among Nigerian adults and younger ones, the Arole Oduduwa, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, and Prof. Pat Utomi, have urged them to cultivate the habit of constant reading and to see book reading as a means of intellectual development, which will ultimately lead to the development of the nation.

 

The duo made call as the Royal Father of the Day, and the guest lecturer at Flannel Business School (FBS) Roundtable Discourse and Awards, which took place at the Oranmiyan Hall, Airport Hotel, Lagos. The Ooni, who was particularly irked by the slow pace of development of the country, said it was high time Nigerian government walk the talk, saying “we talk too much without following with action, which has become our problem as people and government.”

 

This was as the monarch insisted that Nigerians, especially the government should put more effort to back what they talk into action. “Let us walk the talk so that we can move the country forward,” he stated, even as he extolled the virtues of the His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, the Osile Oke-Ona, Karunwi III, Oranmiyan, a recipient of the FBS Best Royal Compendium Award, conferred on him in recognition of a book “My 30 years of Stewardship on the Throne of My Fore- Fathers,” written by the monarch.

Consequently, Ooni, who commended the Director General of FBS, Mr. Lawrence Omidiora, for his tenacity and determination as well as commitment to humanity, even as he reiterated the need for Nigerians to back their words with actions by putting into implementation whatever was discussed at the roundtable.

 

Utomi, the guest speaker who spoke on the theme of the Book Roundtable Discourse: “The Book as an Agent of Change in a Rapidly Changing World,” said that he had personally carried out the crusade about reading. The Professor of Political Economy further revealed that he had since his younger age formed the habit of constant reading, even as he advised Nigerians to always read books “as readers are leaders.” “I read books about politics, economics, biography and others. I always have man

y books in my car. I urge Nigerians to cultivate the habit of reading and it would impact your lives positively. “Those who rise to leadership positions do so by saying something others don’t know.

You can even download books on your phones and read it anywhere you are,” he noted. He said further that the biggest immortality for any man comes from books, adding that the world is now in the age of ideas, where things change very fast. The event was also attended by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, a recipient of FBS award, who said that education remains the best legacy that could be bequeathed to anyone and that teaching is the best profession in the world.

 

Also, the Chairman of FBS, Mr. Gbenga Olowo said that everybody has a story to tell in a book so that his or her name would not be written in a line. “Our mission in FBS is to create business leaders with a right habit. We want to be a foremost institution that is consistently adding value to lives,” he said.

 

