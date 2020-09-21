Health

OOOUTH doctors suspend strike

The Association of Resident Doctors ARD OOUTH) has suspended its industrial action after reaching an agreement with the state government over its demands.
This was stated in a communique to Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun jointly signed by the President of the association, Dr. Popoola Abiodun, and the General Secretary, Dr. Osundara Adewale after an online emergency meeting of members.
The doctors appreciated Abiodun for his kindness and benevolence to the association and residents of Ogun.
They said: “We want to unequivocally render an unreserved appreciation to His Excellency, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun for this demonstration of love and concern for the wellbeing and good state of doctors in Ogun State”.
According to them, Abiodun once again demonstrated an unflinching crusade against disharmony, disparity, and dispute of all forms.
They added he created an atmosphere of trust by offering a solution to their agitations and concerns.
The association said: “We as medical professionals are concerned about the health of our people in Ogun state.
“Our members shall give their best to ensure good health delivery without any form of hesitation to service.”
They hoped Abiodun will demonstrate his humanness with the prompt implementation of the terms of the agreement.

