OOU applying AI in all areas of learning –Agboola

Prof Deji Agboola, an Oncologist, is the Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. In this interview with some journalists, including BIYI ADEGOROYE, he enumerates the institution’s trail blazing achievements in its 40 years of existence

Given the fact that universities are celebrated around the world for their impactful researches, in what way has your university excelled in this regard these last 40 years? We made it clear that we are the first to make use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, to conduct Post-UTME.

You will recall that during the pandemic, everybody was running up and down without knowing what they could do to conduct an exam for more than 25,000 candidates. I also recall that during that period, the government was also saying one third of the candidates could sit down somewhere. What we did was to ask our colleagues in the Computer Science Department to see how we could make use of the AI.

Before we applied for Post- UTME, we did four to five rounds of those tests and it worked well. We are applying it to virtually all areas of learning in this university. We are doing more of digitisation. We are currently working on cancer screening to have a control study of those that have breast cancer and those that do not.

We need sophisticated equipment that is worth $11,000 to help us to do the test in such a way that we can use artificial intelligence to actually develop a screening test, like the glucose kit to screen those that are going to have diabetes or not. It is that kind of equipment we want, instead of cutting people to do biopsy, if we are able to get that equipment we will be able to use it to screen cancer patients before they now come for confirmatory diagnosis by the pathologists.

So we can use that to do mass screening for people that are likely to have breast cancer. What is the secret of your survival these 40 years, especially in the area of funding? Anywhere in the world, the government alone cannot fund education. Those institutions outside the country of which we are proud are not being funded by the government. Institutions will do better through endowment than government funding.

Government is doing its own part through subvention, at the same time we also need to have individuals and corporate organisations that can actually invest and do a cost-benefit analysis of what programmes we are running and their benefits to the community, state and the nation. We have no fewer than 265,000 persons who have graduated from this university and some of them are captains of industry. If 1,000 of them can give this university N1,000 every month, it will translate into N100,000 a month and N1.2 billion each year.

If an institution is well-managed and it gets a good endowment, the university will do well. For me, I think the government should create an enabling environment for the university to grow.

There are so many ways the university can generate money, it is not just through the increment of tuition fees. Though the government needs to fund it, the managers need to look at the institution as a business venture through which it can generate funds internally.

What has the university done in this regard?

If the image of the university is good everybody would want to identify with the institution. Years back, this university was known for cultism and nobody wanted to identify with it. There was a time we were having meetings with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, told us one of the reasons he found it difficult to come to the institution was because of cultists.

We then told him that was in the past. We told him that we now have CCTV cameras to monitor activities in the campus. Before 2012, we could hardly get 2000 candidates seeking admission. However, when we solved the problem of cultism, the image immediately changed.

The following year, more than 30,000 candidates applied. Since that time, it’s been on the increase. Then the Awujale came and instituted a professorial chair on governance to the tune of N500 million, which was the first endowment that we got. Since then Awujale has about seven state-of-the-art projects in the university like the Vice Chancellor’s residence, the University Chalet.

Similarly, Chief Kensington Adebutu built a N200 million Radio Station for us at the Mass Communication Department and another structure in the University Teaching Hospital. We also have the Pastor Enoch and Foluke Adeboye’s Dialysis Centre. When it comes to funding, of course, the way the students were treated would go a long way in determining if they would return. We are changing the narrative because we are products of this place and we know what happened when we were in school.

We used to have chalk and markers but today, if you go to our classrooms, what you see is amazing. We are also changing the environment in which they are learning because it has a way of affecting their psyche. So, if we make the environment more serene in nature, students will be able to say they want to identify with the school.

If you go to the Teaching Hospital at Shagamu, they have standing air conditioning in the classrooms. How will that student graduate and not want to come back? If you go to the Faculty of Law and you see the seats there, you will be impressed. Last Friday, one of our alumni gave us a 750-seater hall.

Another is building an Information Technology Centre at the Faculty of Law. We have our business school here which was just completed. In a way, the alumni now see the university as their own and we are still talking to many more.

We believe that if the alumni do all these, it will reduce the pressure. One of the ways to encourage the students is to ensure that those who are indigent can complete their programmes, which is why we are also into work study.

Could you tell us about the work study programme for indigent students?

We did a study and we discovered that in the last five years, an average of 2,000 out of the 30,000 students were unable to pay their tuition. The management reviewed it and discovered that we could start with a scholarship. So, we started giving the indigent students a scholarship if on second class upper and above. Until last year, we discovered that it couldn’t go round, which now resulted in a review. Having worked and studied abroad, we now decided to introduce their system here in the institution through the work study.

We want to plan for 2,000 of them at a go, and some areas that we believe that they will be able to work and do well include the library, mowing and bakery. Just like in the UK where students are given 20 hours per week, which is two hours per day, we believe that the same can be applied here. What we want to do is that by the end of the month, students can have money that can take care of their school fees in a session.

We will do it in such a way that no student will be given the money because it could be spent by them.

What is the university doing to reconfigure some courses to fit into current realities in the country?

Interestingly, NUC is currently migrating from Basic Minimal Academic Standards to Core Curriculum Minimal Academic Standard. That means that 70 per cent of the courses are centrally designed by NUC for all universities, while the remaining 30 is left to the individual universities, according to what they want and what you want their university to be known for. That can be applied in virtually all the courses.

Every course is interrelated. For instance, a course like Philosophy will always be there because there is Philosophy behind every course. In this university, we are trying to modify some of the programmes to meet the needs of society. We’ve looked at it globally and we’ve seen that there is a need for us to identify the skill gap that our products will naturally have when they get out of the school. Maybe that is why people say that some of the courses in the Humanities should be changed.

However, I have a different view, there was a time in this university when the numbers of students were used to determine if a course would be run or not. For religious studies, the number of students they used to have was not up to 10, and we had professors there.

So, we said to ourselves ‘if we canceled this, the motto of the university would be defeated because in this university we pride ourselves on Omoluabi because our colour is blue.’ In Yoruba, blue signifies calmness and boldness.

And if we are going to produce Omoluabi, it has to do with morality and religion is part of it, which is why everybody goes to mosques and churches. If we train those people they will be the one to man the churches and mosques, making society better. There is no course that is useless. It depends on its application. When you look at course benefit analysis, Medicine should have been canceled a long time ago because it produces 60 students with 15 departments; not less than six lecturers in each department including professors to produce just 60 students.

Whereas in the Faculty of Science, the departments are not up to six and in each department, there are no less than 120 students at a go, without needing more than six or seven lecturers to produce those 120 students. So, in a way, it depends on what we are looking at in the society and how society will look back at the institution. What do you consider the university’s greatest achievements these 40 years?

Looking at the quality of our products in comparison with the circumstances surrounding the school when it started, it is one of our greatest achievements. We started with about 522 students and now we have about 30, 000 students. If you look at the quality of our products given the environment is really major.

For instance, all the principal officers here, from VC to the two Deputies VCs, Registrar, and Liberian all finished from this university. A lot of Provosts and Deans are from the university.

We have our products that are doing well in the banking sector, like the MD of Polaris Bank. Also, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo lectured here for a while and his wife is an alumnus of this school.

We have others in judiciary and politics doing well. These are the things we are proud of and the technological inroad we have made in areas of AI. We would think that other big federal universities would have done that earlier, but we are the first to lash on it.

