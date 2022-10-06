News

OOU appoints Agboola as new VC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Governing Council of the Ogun State-owned, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, has approved the appointment of Professor Agboola Ayodeji Johnson as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

A statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Femi Ogunwomoju, Thursday indicated that, Agboola’s appointment was ratified at its 206th (Special) meeting, held on Wednesday.

According to the Registrar, Agboola, a Professor of Cancer Pathology, will assume office as the 11th Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His appointment takes effect from Thursday, October 13 and it is for a period of five years.

Agboola, a graduate of the Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) Ago-Iwoye, was born on July 4, 1970.

“He obtained his M.B. Ch. B. degree from the institution in 2001 before proceeding to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu for his mandatory housemanship between 2001 and 2002 and got fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

“He joined the services of OOU as Lecturer II, in May 2002.

“He was at the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom where he bagged his Master’s and Doctorate degrees in 2007 and 2012 respectively,” the statement indicated.

Agboola, before his appointment, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the university.

 

