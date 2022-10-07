News

OOU appoints Agboola as VC

The Governing Council of Ogun State-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, has approved the appointment of Prof. Johnson Agboola as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution. A statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Femi Ogunwomoju, yesterday said Agboola’s appointment was ratified at its 206th (Special) meeting on Wednesday. According to the Registrar, Agboola, a professor of Cancer Pathology will assume office as the 11th vice-chancellor of the institution. His appointment takes effect from October 13 and it is for a period of five years. Agboola, a graduate of Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) Ago-Iwoye, was born on 4th July, 1970.

 

