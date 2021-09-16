News

OOU lecturer sues Sanwo-Olu, 5 others over COVID-19 stigmatisation

An Ibadan resident lecturer of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Dr. Adesola Adeleke, recently tagged a COVID-19 positive carrier by the Lagos State Government has urged an Ikeja High Court to restrain Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Health Commissioner, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the state Commissioner of Police and Dr. Bowale, a Lagos hospital Managing Director), from arresting or making further inimical publications against her pending the determination of a motion on notice she has filed.

In a motion ex parte filed on her behalf by an Ibadan lawyer, Dr. Tayo Oyewale, the daughter of a University of Ibadan (UI) professor, deposed to a 34-paragraph affidavit claiming that she was stigmatized and made to undergo psychological trauma following her being declared wanted by the Lagos State Government in the Punch Newspaper of August 23, 2021 for allegedly absconding from a quarantine lodge in Lagos.

