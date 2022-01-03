Oparaoji, Edwards win Abuja Masters

Oparaoji Uche, and Marylove Edwards started the new year 2022 with victory as they emerged men and ladies champions of the maiden Top 8 Abuja Tennis Cup decided over the weekend at Centre Court of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.

Oparaoji, who is currentlyrankednational number one, whipped Henry Atseye in two straight sets 6-2, 6-2 for the title. Atseye in his first serve of the final match, fired an ace, which gave the impression that he was ready to subdue his opponent.

Though he has big service as his weapon, he could not cope with Oparaoji’s series of volley and cross court shots that saw the latter churning up points thus breaking with ease to end the encounter in two straight sets.

“It was hard training and determination that earned me the victory. I’ve been battling with injury that denied me the Rainoil title. But since after I have overcome the injury, I put in my all in training.”

