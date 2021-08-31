News

Opata Efungwu Launches Remedy Portal into the Nigeria Market With Regina Daniels as Brand Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Reporters

 

Opata Efungwu, a popular media entrepreneur based in Lagos, earlier this week he took to his instagram to announce the launch of his latest tech solution called Remedy Portal in collaboration with Regina Daniels as a brand ambassador.

Remedy Portal is an ecosystem of mobile apps for everyday use offering seamless, integrated and contextualized experience. The app aggregates multiple functions and offers simplicity and ease to users, a functional design and interaction of apps. The new app’s offerings include daily and trending news, scholarship for students, business funding for small businesses, job listing opportunities, digital courses on how to make money online, collaborative money saving among friends and family, loans for Nigerians and so much more. The app offers a bundle of multiple functions into one user experience that includes a range of daily services.

The app’s capabilities include push notifications as important news breaks, as well as the ability to share stories on social media sites and inspire conversations. The wallet feature provides a simple way to pay and make free transactions to users within the app; changing the way consumers pay for everyday purchases.

The collaborative saving feature also known as isusu is an exciting one because all over Nigeria within different groups it is common to see small contributory savings schemes where people contribute daily/weekly portion of their income to a collective, this feature takes the rigors of collating and payment off the team.

Furthermore, Remedy Portal is also geared at improving lives and adding value to people with its scholarship Business funding and loan features, by making opportunities for funding accessible. The app also updates users with latest job opportunity listings and aims to help boost your chances of getting hired with daily published vacancies from top employers.

Remedy Portal is currently in negotiations with Leadway assurance to include life insurance as part of the services Remedy portal offers, also with a reputable hospital to include online health services and consulting through the app and in time hopes to provide open an ecommerce platform with an escrow payment for users

According to the CEO, Opata Efungwu, he said that “Remedy Portal will be focused on providing job opportunities for people while working hard on other features until things take a perfect shape”. Remedy Portal is making an impact by providing employment and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians even with the topsy-turvy nature of the Nigerian business environment

