OPC congratulates Tinubu, counsels him on unity, federalism

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to late Dr. Frederick Fasehun, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the poll. OPC urged him to justify his election by delivering the dividends of democracy to all the people. The socio-cultural organisation in a statement signed by its president, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, said Tinubu’s victory would bring some measure of pride to those who made sacrifices in the struggle for the June 12, 1993. Afolabi recalled that the President- elect was in the trenches with its late founder of the group, Dr. Frederick Fasehun.

He said: “OPC congratulates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this historical achievement of being declared winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections. “Leading a 200 million-strong nation like Nigeria will not be a small task. So much hope and expectations are pinned on Asiwaju and he cannot afford to fail.

“As OPC, our prayer is that God will grant the Presidentelect greater ability to record greater achievements than he did in his eight years as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. “May God grant this country peace, progress and prosperity, as it has never experienced, under this coming regime of Bola Tinubu. May God grant him the wisdom and the health to carry out this great task of nation building. “However, because Nigerians have never been this divided and insecure since the end of the Nigerian Civil War, the first task that Bola Tinubu must undertake, when he is sworn in on May 29, is that of reuniting this severely divided, disunited and insecure nation. “Tinubu must heed to the yearnings of pro-democracy organisations like NADECO and even our late Founder Dr. Fasehun, by laying the foundation of a Nigeria founded on the enthronement of true Federalism. We advise Tinubu to embark on the immediate restructuring of this country

