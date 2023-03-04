OPC Congratulates Tinubu, Counsels Him On Unity, Federalism

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to the late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the poll.

OPC urged him to justify his election by delivering the dividends of democracy to all the people.

The socio-cultural organisation in a statement signed by its president, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, said Tinubu’s victory would bring some measure of pride to those who made sacrifices in the struggle for June 12, 1993.

Afolabi recalled that the President-elect was in the trenches with the late founder of the group, Dr Frederick Fasehun.

He said, “OPC congratulates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this historical achievement of being declared winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential elections.

“Leading a 200 million-strong nation like Nigeria will not be a small task. So much hope and expectations are pinned on Asiwaju and he cannot afford to fail.

“As OPC, our prayer is that God will grant the President-Elect greater ability to record greater achievements than he did in his eight years as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

“May God grant this country peace, progress and prosperity, as it has never experienced, under this coming regime of Bola Tinubu. May God grant him the wisdom and the health to carry out this great task of nation-building.

“However, because Nigerians have never been this divided and insecure since the end of the Nigerian Civil War, the first task that Bola Tinubu must undertake, when he is sworn in on May 29, is that of reuniting this severely divided, disunited and insecure nation.

“Tinubu must heed the yearnings of pro-democracy organisations like NADECO and even our late Founder Dr Fasehun, by laying the foundation of a Nigeria founded on the enthronement of true Federalism. We advise Tinubu to embark on the immediate restructuring of this country.

“Taming poverty and inflation remains an urgent task. The country’s four refineries must work before any move to tamper with the fuel subsidy. Other governments failed in giving Nigeria home-refined domestic fuel, Asiwaju must take this as an immediate challenge.

“Tinubu is a product of the struggle. He came from the trenches. He was forced to go into exile by General Sani Abacha’s killer squad, and he remained steadfast to the cause. He deployed his influence, connections and resources to advance the struggle of NADECO abroad.

“OPC is proud to have been established in 1994 in the furnace of the fire for the struggle of June 12, just like other groups under NADECO. Our Late Founder and President, Dr Frederick Fasehun, led our group to the forefront and trenches of that struggle. And we shall be happy to play a role to see to the success of the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Like this: Like Loading...