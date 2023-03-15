OPC endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), loyal to the late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has backed the second-term ambition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the OPC President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, said Sanwo-Olu has shown himself to be worthy to belong to the class of industrious performers. Afolabi stressed that Sanwo-Olu has proven to be a diligent, creative and compassionate leader, consumed by a passion to bring improvement to the lives of Lagosians and the landscape of Lagos State.

He said: “We will leave the job of listing the projects to his publicists. However, it must be pointed out that since his coming to Lagos, Lagosians have tackled their issues through a governor, who has given the government a caring heart and a human face. “Today, OPC declares its total support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We believe that in these past four years, Governor Sanwo-Olu has made an enormous impact on the landscape, the life and the governance of the State of Excellence.

“His undeniable performance dictates that he should be allowed to continue in office for another four years so that he will further advance the lofty and peopleoriented projects and programmes he has begun since 2019. “OPC hereby encourages Lagosians to cast their votes for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).” Afolabi, however, said that OPC has been unjustifiably sidelined in the scheme of things in this Fourth Republic beginning in 1999. He said politicians have quickly forgotten that apart from NADECO and Afenifere, OPC, under Dr Frederick Fasehun, made the most incredible human and material sacrifices to produce the democracy that the nation enjoys today.

