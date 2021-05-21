OPC factions’ clash claims two in Osun

At least two people were killed when two factions of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) clashed in Osun State. The clash, according to investigation, occurred between OPC and the Oodua Peoples Congress Initiatives (OPCI) at Apomu, Ikire and Ikoyi in Irewole and Isokan local government areas of Osun State.

It was learnt that the clash has created tension and fear in the minds of residents of the three communities. A source told our correspondent that each of the factions lost a member to the clash. Business activities were paralysed as some residents have fled the communities.

The crisis started brewing during the Oduduwa Nation agitation protest when a faction declared loyalty to Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho. It was learnt that the support for the Oduduwa Nation protest by OPCI eventually led to the clash. The state OPC Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe, confirmed the incident. He said he learnt that two people were killed. Aladesawe said one Olayode, a member of OPC, died while another person, identified as Wasiu of OPCI, also died. Mrs. Abiodun Ige, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, told journalists that peace had returned to the communities. She advised residents to continue with their work without fear. Ige promised that security operatives deployed to the areas would ensure safety of residents in the communities.

