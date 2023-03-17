News

OPC has thresholds to survive the crisis, Gani Adams warns aggressors

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has declared that the group has shifted its approach to the struggle for the emancipation of the Yoruba Race from combatant to spiritual, warning aggressors, whether internal or external to stair clear of Yoruba land.

He said this in a communique issued at the end of the 2023 edition of the inter-religious annual thanksgiving service organized by the Congress. in Lagos on Tuesday.

Iba Adams, while proclaiming that ‘God has been the pillar of support for the organization’, said men ought to praise God always because His goodness is uncountable.

Highlighting the importance of the day’s event, Adams said Thanksgiving is a sure way to keep the stream of God’s blessings flowing. He also said that the OPC as a group must always appreciate God for keeping its hope alive.

While also appreciating God for the progress made so far, even as according to him, “the battle is shifting from combatant to spiritual approach”, he added that OPC had, in the last two decades, survived various challenges either from within or outside the southwest region.

Iba Adams maintained also that the challenges encountered in the past years were purely like a blessing in disguise for the Yoruba race.

“In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organization in Yoruba land. We have secured the southwest region from internal and external aggressors.

“OPC has fought many wars. The war we are fighting now is the spiritual war.

And that is where God has been the pillar of support for our organization.” The statement concluded.

