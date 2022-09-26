OPC intercepts 2 buses with cache of live cartridges

…assures of intensifying security in S’West

Chinyere Abiaziem Publicity Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, has said that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Ige Adams, will intensify efforts at securing the South West region, while informing that members of the group intercepted two buses loaded with cache of live cartridges at Poromope Estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Oguntimehin who spoke over the weekend, said drivers of the intercepted buses were handed over to the police at the state Command in Ikeja, Lagos. “It was members of the OPC in Ikorodu Central, under Comrade Ramon Adekanbi, that intercepted the suspected bus drivers, Tukur Abdullah 35, Muazu Telim 50 and Dahiru Idris 36 while they were heading to Katsina State. “The two buses with registration numbers KMC 438YK and KMC 394XF, were fully loaded with large quantity of cache of manlive cartridges and they have been transferred to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigation,” he stated. While warning criminals to stay away from the region, Oguntimehin said the prolonged security challenges in the region had only justified the alarm raised recently by Aare Gani Adams, that Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states have been the target of imminent terrorists’ attacks. Oguntimehin also urged residents of Ikorodu and its environs as well as other states in the region to be vigilant in their daily activities, tasked the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the incident thoroughly in order to apprehend those behind the criminal acts. “OPC has done their beats by apprehending and handing over the criminals to the police. However, it is the duty of the police to do the needful by unraveling those behind the crime, no matter how highly placed they are in the country. “The best way to strengthen the investigative mechanism of the police authorities is to expose those behind these unlawful acts so as to serve as deterrent to other criminals,” he added.

