Metro & Crime

OPC intercepts 2 buses with cache of live cartridges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…assures of intensifying security in S’West

 

Chinyere Abiaziem Publicity Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, has said that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Ige Adams, will intensify efforts at securing the South West region, while informing that members of the group intercepted two buses loaded with cache of live cartridges at Poromope Estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Oguntimehin who spoke over the weekend, said drivers of the intercepted buses were handed over to the police at the state Command in Ikeja, Lagos. “It was members of the OPC in Ikorodu Central, under Comrade Ramon Adekanbi, that intercepted the suspected bus drivers, Tukur Abdullah 35, Muazu Telim 50 and Dahiru Idris 36 while they were heading to Katsina State. “The two buses with registration numbers KMC 438YK and KMC 394XF, were fully loaded with large quantity of cache of  manlive cartridges and they have been transferred to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigation,” he stated. While warning criminals to stay away from the region, Oguntimehin said the prolonged security challenges in the region had only justified the alarm raised recently by Aare Gani Adams, that Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states have been the target of imminent terrorists’ attacks. Oguntimehin also urged residents of Ikorodu and its environs as well as other states in the region to be vigilant in their daily activities, tasked the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the incident thoroughly in order to apprehend those behind the criminal acts. “OPC has done their beats by apprehending and handing over the criminals to the police. However, it is the duty of the police to do the needful by unraveling those behind the crime, no matter how highly placed they are in the country. “The best way to strengthen the investigative mechanism of the police authorities is to expose those behind these unlawful acts so as to serve as deterrent to other criminals,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police: Two killed during Lagos #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Police Command has said that two persons died in a road accident that occurred during an #EndSARS protest in the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Friday. He said one of the #EndSARS protesters, identified as Nike, has been arrested for driving […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Abia police division, kill two policemen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji

Armed men yesterday attacked Abayi Police Station (World Bank Housing Estate Police Station), Aba, Abia State, and killed two policemen. The gunmen, numbering over 50, invaded the station about 2am and destroyed operational vehicles at the station.   They reportedly broke into the police armoury and stole arms. The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet […]
Metro & Crime

Four die, 8 injured, scores trapped in Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Reporter

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy Sunday struck in Obalende area of Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State as a building under construction caved in killing four persons, injuring eight and left a yet-to- be-ascertained number of people trapped. Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica