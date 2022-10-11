News

OPC lauds Buhari on release of Kaduna train kidnap victims

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent release of the remaining passengers kidnapped in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack after eight months in captivity.

The OPC President, OtunbaWasiuAfolabi, inamessage signed by the group’s General Secretary, Bunmi Fasehun, asked Buhari to allow the governors to acquire superior assault weapons to confront bandits, terrorists and gunmen currently unleashing terror across the country.

Afolabi said: “All is well that ends well. We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and his security team for ensuring a happy ending to this Kaduna train kidnapping story, an ugly episode that was an international embarrassment to our country.

 

“However, the government must expedite action to secure the release of other citizens in captivity, using the template that worked in the release of the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

 

“Going forward, the President must heed the calls of governors who, as chief security officersof theirstates, currently lament their helplessness and inability to protect citizens from heavily armed terroristsandbanditsspreading sorrow, tears and blood.”

 

