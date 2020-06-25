OPC leader faults threat to life allegation against Gani Adams

Lagos State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, has described claims by a former Chief of Staff (CoS) to Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Segun Akanni that the Yoruba generalisimo was after his life over a year ago as false, preposterous and manipulative.

Speaking against the backdrop of stories published on social media on an alleged threats to his life, Adesina said as the greatest beneficiary of the office of the leader, the National Coordinator of the OPC, the global Convener of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, it was better for Akanni to toe the path of honour rather than making spirited efforts to bite the fingers that had fed him.

Akanni and his former boss, Adams, parted ways over a year ago and the former CoS in some social media posts allegedly claimed that attempts were made against his life by supporters of his ex-principal exactly this period of last year.

But the OPC coordinator in a statement said Akanni had for the past one and a-half-year remained lonely and down, thus making desperate efforts to soil the name of his former boss and benefactor and finding ways to also tarnish the image of the OPC.

Adesina, however, wondered why Akanni had only resorted to propaganda, blackmailing, and lying against Aare Gani Adams.

He said: “I have read the stories in the social media and I wondered how he had decided to toe such ignominious path with uncanny ignominy.

“Segun Akanni was a staff of Aare Gani Adams; he was not a member of the National Executive Council

(NEC), the highest decision making organ of either the OPC or OPU and whatever benefits he enjoyed then resulted from the office he served. But he later blew the opportunity.

“He was relieved of his job when it became open that he had conspired with some powerful people both within and outside the organisation to mortgage the future of the Organisation. Akanni was sacked because he had drifted from the struggle for the emancipation of the Yoruba race- his body and soul is no longer with the group.”

