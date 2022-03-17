OPC leader remanded for disrupting worship at Ondo mosque

A leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Akure has been remanded in a Correctional Centre for disrupting religious worship at the Akure Central Mosque. Temitope Alo, popularly called Ashamo, was said to have led his gang to assault one Akeem Aminu. The suspect and his gang were alleged to have flogged the victim and inflicted bodily injuries on him with a cutlass. Alo was arraigned on five counts of assault and conduct capable of causing a breach of public peace. According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Abdulateef Sulaiman, the defendant and others at large committed the offence at about 2.30pm on March 13, 2022, at Central Mosque, Oja-Oba in Akure.

