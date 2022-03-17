News

OPC leader remanded for disrupting worship at Ondo mosque

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Akure has been remanded in a Correctional Centre for disrupting religious worship at the Akure Central Mosque. Temitope Alo, popularly called Ashamo, was said to have led his gang to assault one Akeem Aminu. The suspect and his gang were alleged to have flogged the victim and inflicted bodily injuries on him with a cutlass. Alo was arraigned on five counts of assault and conduct capable of causing a breach of public peace. According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Abdulateef Sulaiman, the defendant and others at large committed the offence at about 2.30pm on March 13, 2022, at Central Mosque, Oja-Oba in Akure.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari re-appoints Shuaibu as FHA chair

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as chairman. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, other members of the board were Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; […]
News

Ondo: S’Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday by a split decision of four-to-three upheld the victory of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Ondo State.   In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, four of the seven-member panel, dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and his party, the Peoples Democratic […]
News

Farm estates not Ruga, ranches – Presidency clarifies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Mr Paul Ikonne has clarified that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estates by the Federal Government has nothing to do with the controversial Ruga or ranches. It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica