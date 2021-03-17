Metro & Crime

OPC members involved in Wakili’s arrest charged with murder, arson

Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson.
An Iyaganku chief magistrate court sitting in Ibadan ordered that the trio — Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon — be remanded in a correctional centre.
The OPC members had arrested Wakili and some of his fighters at the Ibarapa area of Oyo.
The state police command had subsequently arrested and detained them.
Opeyemi Olagunju, the prosecuting counsel, told the court on Wednesday that the suspects caused the death of a 45-year-old woman on March 7 at Kajola village, Ayete.
He said they also set fire to the house of Iskilu Wakili, a Fulani leader in the state, causing damage worth N5 million.
Olaide Hamzat, the chief magistrate, ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo town.
Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).
He adjourned the matter till April 21 for mention.

