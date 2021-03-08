OPC nabs Fulani warlord in Oyo

…says suspect is killings, kidnappings’ mastermind

Police ‘hierarchy’ orders his arresters’ detention

Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) yesterday arrested a Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakil, terrorising residents of Ayete in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State. Wakili’s arrest came several months after he had allegedly been terrorising the area without being apprehended by security agents.

The warlord has been accused by many residents of Ibarapa and Oke Ogun axis of the state of being the mastermind of the series of kidnappings and violence being experienced in the area.

They also called on the police, particularly the Oyo State security outfit, Operation Burst, to arrest him to stem the spate of insecurity in the area. But the police failed to arrest Wakili. However, a twist was added to his arrest yesterday.

The state OPC Coordinator, Rotimi Oluomo, disclosed that four members of the congress who arrested Wakili were yesterday ordered to be arrested by the “top echelon of the police”. He said: “As I am talking with you, they are now at the Police CID, Iyaganku. This is surprising because we cannot determine or understand why those who effected the arrest of somebody who has been terrorising some communities will now be arrested.

“The police and the Army were unable to arrest him despite the cries of the people. But now that OPC men are able to arrest him, they should also be arrested.”

Oluomo disclosed that the arrest followed the foiled kidnap of a child of one of their members two weeks ago, prompting them to position four of OPC members in the town to be monitoring Wakili’s movement.

He added: “Early morning today (yesterday), about 7am, our members in Igboora went into the bush, trekked for about two hours before they got to the shrine where Wakili was. When he and his men saw our boys, they opened fire on them. Our men eventually overpowered them and some of them ran away, but our men were able to arrest Wakili and three of his men.

“Several weapons, including pump action guns, were recovered from the shrine and they have all been taken to Eleyele. “We told our men not to take laws into their hands but to hand them over to the nearest police station.

Our boys moved Wakili and the three men to Igboora Police Station, but the police there said that Wakili’s men sustained some injuries and so they should be taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was on their way to the hospital that we learnt a signal came to the DPO that our four men should be arrested and taken to Ibadan. So, our men are now at the Iyaganku State CID in Ibadan.

“When Wakili was arrested, he was asked for his name and he confirmed that he is Iskilu Wakili who has been leading the squad there. Some boys in that Igboora town who know him well also confirmed that he is the wanted Wakili that has been kidnapping people in the zone.

“For the past three months, people of the area have been pointing at Wakili as the brain behind kidnappings and killings in the area and neither the police nor the soldiers were able to arrest him.

“If the OPC could succeed in arresting him, why should those who arrested him and handed him over to the police should be detained? People should rise up to this.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Gbenga FadeyI, refused to confirm or deny the allegation. Fadeyi neither picked his calls nor responded to a text message sent to him on the issue.

