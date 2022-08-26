OPC raises the alarm over high cost of petrol, gas, aviation fuel

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to remove fuel subsidy until the idle four refineries begin production. In a statement by its President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, the group warned that removing fuel subsidies without locally refined fuel would further escalate inflation, endanger industries and increase hardship. OPC also demanded that the government tame the galloping prices of cooking gas, kerosene and aviation fuel. Afolabi said: “Many households and families are suffering due to the high cost of cooking gas and kerosene. They want the government to alleviate their sufferings by ensuring that the price of gas, for example, returns to N256/ kg at most, instead of the current astronomical price of N850/kg.” Lamenting that the pump price of diesel has also skyrocketed from N190 to N810, the group said this had a negative effect on industries and transportation with the attendant high cost of goods and services.
Drug Trafficking: Kyari’s co-defendants bag 2 years imprisonment
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday sentenced two drug traffickers linked with the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne to six years imprisonment. The trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, held that the convicts were guilty of counts 5, 6 and 7 of the […]
Economic sabotage: We destroyed 1.5m litres of illegally refined AGO – Military
The military has said that intensified operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between September 10 and 17. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. […]
Ohanaeze asks NA to be humane, compassionate with commuters, people of S’East
The President General of pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor has appealed to the Nigerian Army (NA) to be humane and compassionate in their relationship with commuters and people of the South East of Nigeria. Obiozor made the remarks when the GOC of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General […]
