OPC raises the alarm over high cost of petrol, gas, aviation fuel

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to remove fuel subsidy until the idle four refineries begin production. In a statement by its President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, the group warned that removing fuel subsidies without locally refined fuel would further escalate inflation, endanger industries and increase hardship. OPC also demanded that the government tame the galloping prices of cooking gas, kerosene and aviation fuel. Afolabi said: “Many households and families are suffering due to the high cost of cooking gas and kerosene. They want the government to alleviate their sufferings by ensuring that the price of gas, for example, returns to N256/ kg at most, instead of the current astronomical price of N850/kg.” Lamenting that the pump price of diesel has also skyrocketed from N190 to N810, the group said this had a negative effect on industries and transportation with the attendant high cost of goods and services.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...