OPC seeks Buhari’s probe of Hausa,Yoruba clash in Ibadan

Following last Friday clash between the Yoruba and the Hausa in Shasha community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the incident.

The tribal clash which led to the death of a cobbler, Sakirundeen Adeola, saw properties worth several millions destroyed in its wake.

The group in a statement at the weekend by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, expressed concern that it was sad that an alleged minor misunderstanding between a pregnant woman and a Hausa man later degenerated into tribal crisis, leading to death and destruction of properties in the community.

Oguntimehin lamented that such crisis could have been avoided even as he maintained that Yoruba were a very peaceful and accommodating people.

He said: “It is unfortunate that a short misunderstanding between two traders eventually led to killings and destruction. Yoruba are everywhere in Nigeria especially in the North, mostly in Kano and Kaduna. However, it is on record that no Yoruba native has ever instigated any crisis in the north.”

