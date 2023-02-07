OPC seeks peaceful election in Yorubaland

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called for a peaceful election in the South West. In a statement by General Secretary Bunmi Fasehun, President Wasiu Afolabi said: “Anyone caught planning to foment trouble or actually perpetrating violence should be treated as a criminal and should be handed over to the law-enforcement agencies for arrest and prosecution. “We cherish the peace that we enjoy in the South West today and we shall guard it jealously. “OPC has contributed greatly to this peaceful environment and we will do nothing to jeopardise it. “Whoeverisplanningelectoral violence, whether he is a Yoruba man or not, will have OPC to contend with. “OPC will not tolerate any plan, attempt or move aimed at intimidating voters or preventing anyone from freely expressing their democratic choice.”

