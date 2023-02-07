OPC seeks peaceful election in Yorubaland

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called for a peaceful election in the South West. In a statement by General Secretary Bunmi Fasehun, President Wasiu Afolabi said: “Anyone caught planning to foment trouble or actually perpetrating violence should be treated as a criminal and should be handed over to the law-enforcement agencies for arrest and prosecution. “We cherish the peace that we enjoy in the South West today and we shall guard it jealously. “OPC has contributed greatly to this peaceful environment and we will do nothing to jeopardise it. “Whoeverisplanningelectoral violence, whether he is a Yoruba man or not, will have OPC to contend with. “OPC will not tolerate any plan, attempt or move aimed at intimidating voters or preventing anyone from freely expressing their democratic choice.”
Related Articles
Four feared killed in OPC/Fulani violent clash in Kwara
Four people have been reportedly killed in a violent clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Fulani cow dealers at the Kara market, Ajasse-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara State. The incident, according to a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi […]
Army: No vengeance mission in S’East
…tells B’Haram to surrender, lay down arms The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that “troops are on vengeance mission in some communities in Abia State following the death of six soldiers in a clash with ESN/IPOB terrorists”. The Army, in a statement, Monday, by Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said troops’ operations in the […]
Lawan: N’Assembly ‘ll ensure prudent use of COVID-19 funds
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, assured that the National Assembly would not only provide resources in 2022 budget for the battle against COVID-19 pandemic but would also insist on prudence in the use of the funds. Lawan gave the assurance in Abuja while declaring open a National Summit on COVID-19 with […]
