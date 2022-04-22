OPC stalwart tasks Ogun, Lagos govts on security

Ogun State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Alhaji Misediq Jimoh, has charged governors of Ogun and Lagos states; Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure effective inter-state security surveillance between the two states, especially, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he said traffic robbers always have a ‘field-day.’

In a statement made available to journalists, Jimoh expressed concern about the spate of insecurity in the states, stressing that attacks on travellers by traffic robbers were worrisome. The stalwart chided the state governors for what he described as ignoring requests of the South-West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) to partner with the states’ security architectures to nip the challenge in the bud.

“The SSSG under the leadership of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, had written letters to the states on the need to partner with them in order to secure the major roads connecting the two states. “But they ignored the request, giving highway robbers, cultists and ritualists a ‘field day’ to operate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

