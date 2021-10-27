News

OPC urges FG to address agitations through restructuring

The Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) yesterday said that the call for disintegration of Nigeria would not stop until all the nationalities get a sense of belonging. The group said only justice and equity would restore the needed peace in the country. Speaking during the inauguration of OPC new executive in Lagos, President of the group, Wasiu Afolabi, said the Federal Government cannot keep together a complex and diverse country like Nigeria through fear, force, intimidation and injustice. He said: “This country’s independence was based on true federalism.

Nigeria must return to that original master plan. “OPC supports restructuring and if the Nigerian government continues to turn a deaf ear to the clamour for restructuring, it will only result in more agitation by people for the dissolution of the country. “To prevent this, this country must be restructured along the lines of true federalism.

If we will not adopt the 2014 Confab report and other efforts that have recommended the best way forward, then President Muhammadu Buhari, as a matter of urgency, must convene a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) to work out an acceptable federal constitution.” The chairman of the occasion and father of the day, Chief Wale Oshun, said the group must keep the objective of the founder, late Dr Frederick Fasehun. He urged the group to protect the region from external aggression and attack.

Our Reporters

