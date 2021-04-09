News

OPC urges South-West leaders to defend region

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The newly elected President of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) founded by Dr. Frederick Fasehun, Wasiu Afolabi, has urged leaders of the South- West to defend the region against killer herdsmen. Speaking at the national convention of the group in Lagos yesterday, Afolabi said OPC was ready to work with all state and non-state agencies to ensure that the region was protected. He promised that the group under his watch would ensure that the people go about their business without fear. “We shall cooperate with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to make the entire Yoruba environment safe for living and livelihood.

The job of securing the environment does not belong to the police and security agents alone. “It is for every patriotic and law-abiding citizen and in this regard, OPC is ready to work with vigilante groups, all patriotic people and Amotekun,” he said. Afolabi called on the Federal Government to organise a Sovereign National Conference to address the concerns of those calling for secession. “Our founder, Baba Fredrick Fasheun preached the gospel of restructuring in which the states would enjoy devolution of power and resource control. Therefore, that is where OPC stands,” Afolabi said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG kicks off 774,000 jobs programme suspended by N’Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Fovernment has kicked off the special public works programme suspended by the National Assembly. The government announced the take-off via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. The programme, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response […]
News

Senate seat: Lagos APC accuses PDP candidate of ‘WAEC certificate forgery’

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has sought for the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the December 5 senatorial byeelection in Lagos East, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi.   In a suit marked FHC/CS/1659/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, through its lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the APC alleged that […]
News

Posted on Author Balarabe Musa, Aremu back NCF

Baba Negedu KADUNA Elder statesman and former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the last election in Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, yesterday threw their weight behind the formation of the National Consultative Front (NCF) by some Nigerians. The duo disclosed that the movement is a welcome development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica