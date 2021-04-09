OPC urges South-West leaders to defend region

The newly elected President of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) founded by Dr. Frederick Fasehun, Wasiu Afolabi, has urged leaders of the South- West to defend the region against killer herdsmen. Speaking at the national convention of the group in Lagos yesterday, Afolabi said OPC was ready to work with all state and non-state agencies to ensure that the region was protected. He promised that the group under his watch would ensure that the people go about their business without fear. “We shall cooperate with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to make the entire Yoruba environment safe for living and livelihood.

The job of securing the environment does not belong to the police and security agents alone. “It is for every patriotic and law-abiding citizen and in this regard, OPC is ready to work with vigilante groups, all patriotic people and Amotekun,” he said. Afolabi called on the Federal Government to organise a Sovereign National Conference to address the concerns of those calling for secession. “Our founder, Baba Fredrick Fasheun preached the gospel of restructuring in which the states would enjoy devolution of power and resource control. Therefore, that is where OPC stands,” Afolabi said.

Like this: Like Loading...