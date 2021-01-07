OPC warns FG against fueling national crisis with electricity tariff hike

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari of being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians, saying the sudden increase in the electricity tariff which was not only inhuman but may fuel national crisis if not urgently redressed. While reiterating its commitment to true federalism predicatedonregionalism, the groupsaidNigeriawouldfind itdifficulttomakemeaningful progress with the 1999 Constitution which it described as democratic albatross.

Rising shortly after its first marathon meeting of OPC leadership and National Coordinating Council (NCC) in Lagos, the OPC-led by the national coordinator and Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland land, Iba Gani Adams, in a statement signed by Barristers Babajide Tanimoowo and Yinka Oguntimehin, national General Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively, said the call for true federalism became imperative given the present situation in the country.

It reads: “OPC is concerned about the state of the nation. We are worried about the current political structure. We are also worried about the present state of the economy. We are particularly worried about the security situation in the country.

“For instance, how do we explain the fact that in the first week of the new year the Federal Government came up with a sudden increase in the electricity tariffs, it is sad and brutish. Federal government can no longer save the situation from degenerating further.

“We urged the Federal Government to urgently overhaul the security architectures in the country in order to guarantee adequate security in the country. All the service chiefs have overstayed their tenure. It is evident that the service chiefs have nothing new to offer considering the nature of the various security challenges confronting the country, so there’s no doubt that the Federal Government must heed the advice of prominent people and overhaul the nation’s security architectures.”

Like this: Like Loading...