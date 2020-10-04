News

OPCI President to Buhari: Nigeria’s security architecture has collapsed

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

 

The National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruff Olarewaju, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration low on protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

 

OPCI boss, who lamented the complete collapse of the country’s security apparatuses, chided the Federal Government for abysmally failing the citizens, particularly with the current spate of Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and herdsmen onslaught which have held the country by the jugular.

 

Fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over the weekend at the sidelines of the group’s monthly national meeting, Dr. Olarewaju insisted that the formation of Amotekun by governors of the Southwest was a fallout of collapse of security architecture in the country and federal government’s failings, adding that President Buhari has refused to sack the Service Chiefs because most of them are of northern extraction. Ethnicity, he said, is rife and stagnating the country.
Olarewaju, who was the former Kwara State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples

 

Congress (OPC), said: “Every discerning mind will agree with me that there is no security in Nigeria. Our security system has completely collapsed.

 

Nigeria’s population is about 200 million, but in the last 10 years billions of naira has been spent on security. Yet, we are currently experiencing insecurity. Sadly, the issue of insecurity has become seemingly intractable, with little or nothing our security agents have been able to do about it despite humongous spendings.

 

“Insecurity continues to thrive because the country’s very foundation is shaky. This crack in the country’s foundation is caused by ethnicity and mutual suspicion. Unfortunately, the heads of our security agencies are skewed in favour of a certain ethnic group. That is why President Muhammadu Buhari has not been able to sack them in spite of their failure to perform up to expectations. As a result of this, it will be very difficult for the government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.”

