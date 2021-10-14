News

OPEC cuts 2021 oil demand forecast

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade Comment(0)

OPEC expects this year’s global oil demand to grow by 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from the low 2020 levels, down from last month’s estimate of 5.96-millionbpd annual growth. Oil prices eased on Wednesday on worries that crude demand growth would slow, which ate into recent gains that had brought prices to multi-year highs in recent sessions. Brent futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to settle at $83.18 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $80.44.

In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) on Wednesday, the cartel kept its 2022 oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 4.2 million bpd to average total global demand of 100.8 million bpd next year. Last month, OPEC had raised its 2022 oil demand forecast by 900,000 bpd, expecting the surge of the Delta variant to partially delay the oil demand recovery into the next year with robust economic growth and stronger recovery in fuel consumption.

Our Reporters

