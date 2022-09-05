OPEC+ cuts oil production by 100,000 bpd as prices rise

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed to cut oil output by 100,000 barrels per day for October 2022. This will amount to only 0.1% of global demand.

This was the outcome of OPEC’s 32nd Ministerial and the non-ministerial meeting held via video conference on Monday.

The oil cartel and its allies also agreed they could meet any time to adjust production before the next scheduled meeting on Oct. 5.

The oil cut decision is to bolster prices that have slid on fears of an economic slowdown.

On Monday, the price of oil went substantially higher. International benchmark Brent crude futures increased by 3.9% to $96.6, while U.S.

West Texas Intermediate futures increased by almost 4% to $90 per barrel.

Since early June, oil prices have decreased by about 25% after reaching multi-year highs in March. Growing worries that interest rate increases and COVID-related limitations in some parts of China could impede global economic growth and reduce oil demand have contributed to the decrease.

