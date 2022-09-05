News

OPEC+ cuts oil production by 100,000 bpd as prices rise

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed to cut oil output by 100,000 barrels per day for October 2022. This will amount to only 0.1% of global demand.

This was the outcome of OPEC’s 32nd Ministerial and the non-ministerial meeting held via video conference on Monday.

The oil cartel and its allies also agreed they could meet any time to adjust production before the next scheduled meeting on Oct. 5.

The oil cut decision is to bolster prices that have slid on fears of an economic slowdown.

On Monday, the price of oil went substantially higher. International benchmark Brent crude futures increased by 3.9% to $96.6, while U.S.

West Texas Intermediate futures increased by almost 4% to $90 per barrel.

Since early June, oil prices have decreased by about 25% after reaching multi-year highs in March. Growing worries that interest rate increases and COVID-related limitations in some parts of China could impede global economic growth and reduce oil demand have contributed to the decrease.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Access Bank records N122bn profit, grows 19% YTD

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Nigeria’s fastest growing lender, Access Bank Plc, increased its topline by 19 percent year -to-date from N102.3billion in nine months ended September 2020 to N121.9billion in the period ended September 30, 2021. Profit before Tax in the review financial period stood at N135.07bilion compare with N116.6billion recorded in the nine months period ended September 30, […]
News

Mik Zenon on the Potential of Your Creativity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The passion to create innovative and amazing videos with meaningful stimulating way with attractive storyline that provides comedic value is the key of success for Mik Zenon. Mik Zenon from a humble background originally from a small town in Walbrzych, Poland. He with his family migrated to Canada at a young age and has been […]
News Top Stories

No respite for varsities as ASUU, SSANU vow to continue strike

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Five months into the indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and non-teaching staff unions – SSANU, NASU and NAAT – which had totally paralysed academic and administrative activities in the nation’s public universities, there is no respite for the students. This is as the unions yesterday said there is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica