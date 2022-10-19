News Top Stories

OPEC decision on production cut unanimous –Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday revealed that the decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut two million barrels of crude oil production was a unanimous one.

 

In a statement entitled: ‘On OPEC + decision to cut crude oil production’, signed by him in Abuja, Sylva said the step was taken to stabilise the market and not for any ulterior motives. It reads: “The decision taken by the OPEC+ during our meeting on 5th October, 2022 to voluntarily adjust crude oil production downward by two million barrels per day was unanimous.

 

It was taken for the exclusive purpose of ensuring the long-term stability of the oil market. “It was purely to balance supply and demand, and forestall a degeneration of the current volatile oil market to a situation where larger production cuts will be required to balance it.

 

“This proactive decision was based on a thorough assessment of market conditions as OPEC plus has always been guided.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

