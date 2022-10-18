News

OPEC decision on production cut was unanimous -Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

\Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva, Tuesday revealed that the decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut two million barrels of crude oil production was a unanimous one.

In a statement entitled: ‘On OPEC + decision to cut crude oil production’, signed by him in Abuja, Sylva said the step was taken to stabilise the market and not for any ulterior motives.

It reads: “The decision taken by the OPEC+ during our meeting on 5th October, 2022 to voluntarily adjust crude oil production downward by two million barrels per day was unanimous. It was taken for the exclusive purpose of ensuring the long-term stability of the oil market.

“It was purely to balance supply and demand, and forestall a degeneration of the current volatile oil market to a situation where larger production cuts will be required to balance it.

“This proactive decision was based on a thorough assessment of market conditions as OPEC plus has always been guided.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo conducts 3,201 tests since COVID-19 2nd wave – Govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State through the network of the 4 PCR Molecular Laboratories has conducted a total of 3,201 coronavirus (COVID- 19) tests, resulting in a total of 242 confirmed positive cases since the state began tracking of the second wave of the pandemic on December 1, 2020. The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew […]
News Top Stories

FG has failed in oil and gas sector, says El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is a big problem to Nigeria and called on the Federal Government to sell the company outrightly as government has failed in the Oil and Gas Business. El-Rufai insisted that unless the company is completely sold, it is capable of bringing […]
News Top Stories

Arik CEO seeks minister’s intervention to avert strike

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The management of Arik Air has called on the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to intervene on the planned industrial action by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) slated for today.     The two unions had vowed to call Arik Air workers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica