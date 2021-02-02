Business

OPEC downgrades renewable potential to overtake oil

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Renewables will not come anywhere close to overtaking oil and gas in the decades ahead, Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammad Barkindo, has declared.

 

Barkindo added that oil and gas sector would still supply over 50 per cent of the global energy needs by 2045. Barkindo made the assertion while presenting a special address at S&P Global Platts Americas Petroleum and Energy, held virtually. He spoke on the topic: ‘The pursuit of global multilateralism to help drive the global energy transition.’

 

“There are some who believe the oil and gas industries should not be part of the energy future, that they should be consigned to the past, and that the future is one that can be dominated by renewables and electric vehicles. “It is important to state clearly that the science does not tell us this, and the statistics related to the blight of energy poverty do not tell us this either.

 

“We fully support the science. We do not deny the existence of climate change. “What the science and statistics tell us that we need to reduce emissions and use energy more efficiently. “Renewables are coming of age, with wind and solar expanding quickly, but – even by 2045 – in our WOO they are only estimated to make up just over 20per cent of the global energy mix. “Oil and gas combined are forecast to still supply over 50 per cent of the world’s energy needs by 2045, with oil at around 27 per cent and gas at 25 per cent.

 

“We appreciate that some will view this as an OPEC forecast, dispute the numbers and state that the Organization is against renewable,’’ he said. He noted that many OPEC member countries had great solar and wind resources and huge investments being made in this field. According to him, OPEC welcomes the development of renewables. “However, we do not see any reputable outlook projecting in their base cases that renewables will come anywhere close to overtaking oil and gas in the decades ahead,’’ he added.

 

In terms of electric vehicles, the OPEC scribe said that there was no doubt that they would continue to see expansion in the transportation sector. He noted that the share of electric vehicles in the total road transportation fleet was projected to expand to around 16 per cent in 2045. “We support their development in a sustainable manner.

 

“However, for many of the world’s population, electric vehicles do not offer a viable alternative to the internal combustion engine, primarily due to cost.

 

“There is also debate about how environmentally friend  ly they are considering their build process, especially the required batteries, and the sourcing of the vehicles’ electricity. “In the period to 2045, fuel efficiency improvements are expected to result in a far greater reduction in oil demand, than the increasing penetration of alternative fuel vehicles,’’ he added.

 

Barkindo further said that at the scale of the challenge of the energy transition, there was the need to utilise all available energies, adding that it was crucial to appreciate just what each energy source could provide in the decades ahead. He noted that the challenge of tackling emissions had many paths that needed to be explored. “Complex problems require comprehensive solutions.

 

“The oil and gas industries are part of the solution; they possess critical resources and expertise that can help unlock our carbon-free future. “We need to look for cleaner and more efficient technological solutions everywhere, across all available energies. “We will need a very broad portfolio of emission removal technologies to tackle climate change.

 

“We are believers that solutions can be found in technologies, such as carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and others, as well in the promotion of the Circular Carbon Economy to improve overall environmental performance.

 

“It is vital that the required investments are made, in all energies, to ensure stable and continuous supplies, and to help reduce and, ultimately, eliminate emissions,’’ he said. He further noted that nobody should be left in the global energy transmission drive for better result.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Stocks: Weekly transactions post 2.53% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Activities on the stock market at the weekend halted weekly gains on continued profit-taking as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 2.53 per cent to close the week at 34,250.74 and N17.902 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.   A total turnover of […]
Business

CBN, DMB reiterate support for MSMEs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Director, Development Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yusuf Philip Yila, has said the apex bank had put in place several funding support initiatives to enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) survive the COVID-19 and beyond. Yila, who was speaking at the virtual launch of the first PanAfrican MSME Academy at the weekend, […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 0.86%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sunu proposes share reconstruction Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed last week on the positive route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalizmsation both appreciated by 0.86 per cent to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively. All other indices finished higher with the exception of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica