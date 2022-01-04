OPEC gets new Secretary General as Nigeria’s Barkindo bows out

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ministers on Monday elected ex-OPEC Governor Haitham al-Ghais to become its next Secretary- General. Al-Ghais replaces Nigeria’s representative Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, who has held the position since August 1, 2016. According to an online platform, Barkindo in his congratulatory letter said he was confident the global oil market was in capable hands. The letter partly reads: “From my time working collaboratively with you as Kuwait’s OPEC Governor, I know you have a great understanding of the organs and internal workings of the Organisation. This will stand you in good stead and will be a great knowledge platform for when you assume the Secretary General’s responsibilities. “However, I personally recall the challenges of those first few months and the benefits of advice and guidance I accrued from previous Secretaries General, as well as past and active Ministers, and with this in mind, I stand ready to be of any help to you as and when necessary.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...