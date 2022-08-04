News Top Stories

OPEC increases Nigeria’s oil production quota

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday slightly increased the crude oil supply quota of Nigeria to 1.830million bpd. Nigeria’s production quota was also increased in August by 1.5 per cent amounting to 1.826million bpd from 1.799mbpd in July 2022.

The oil cartel and its allies during the 31st OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting held via videoconference on August 3, 2022 agreed to increase overall supply slightly by just 100,000 bpd. This is a small fraction of the group’s overall output and a far smaller increase than it reviewed up in recent months. According to a production table posted on OPEC’s website, the required production for September 2022 for Algeria is 1.057mbpd; Angola 1.529mbpd; Congo, 325mbpd; Equatorial Guinea, 127mbpd; Gabon, 187mbpd; Iraq, 4.663mbpd; Kuwait, 2.818mbpd; Saudi Arabia, 11.030mbpd; United Arab Emirate, 3.186mbpd; and Azerbaijan, 718mbpd. Others are Bahrain, 205mbpd; Brunei, 102mbpd; Kazakhstan 1.710mbpd; Malaysia, 595mbpd; Mexico, 1.753mbpd; Oman, 883mbpd; Russia, 11.030mbpd; Sudan, 75mbpd; and South Sudan, 130mbpd. According to a post, OPEC during the meeting noted the dynamic and rapidly evolving oil market fundamentals, necessitating continuous assessment of market conditions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: 8,439 mild adverse events recorded in Nigeria – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

…insists no deaths, blood clots recorded Regina Otokpa, Abuja Out of over a million persons given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria,  8,439 persons have suffered mild Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), and 52 persons moderate to severe adverse events on receiving the jab, the Federal Government has revealed. While the mild reactions include body pains and swelling, […]
News

Kidnappings: Buhari playing the ostrich on insecurity – Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday decried the level into which insecurity in Nigeria has fallen, particularly with the upsurge in kidnappings on the expressway in the South West. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on […]
News

Ex-Edo PDP spokesperson chides Buhari for calling party failure

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The former Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and exexecutive member of the party in South-South, Prince Omo-Osunde Iyasere has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview on Channels Television on Wednesday night, where the President described the opposition party as a failure, as unfortunate. Speaking on a telephone chatinBenin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica