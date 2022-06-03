OPEC increases oil production for July, August

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies yesterday decided to increase crude oil production in July and August by almost 650,000 barrels a day in both months, from the planned increases of around 400,000 b/d. The decision was taken during the 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting which was held via videoconference.

The hike, New Telegraph learnt, would be divided proportionally between members in the usual way. It was gathered that countries that have been unable to raise production, such as Nigeria, Angola, and most recently Russia, would still be allocated a higher quota.

That could mean that the actual supply boosts are smaller than the official figure, as has often been the case in recent months. The agreement came just days after the European Union agreed to impose a ban on Russian oil imports. The ban had increased fears of global energy shortages as the war Russia is waging against Ukraine had continued to rattle international oil markets. Also, Saudi Arabia bowed to pressure from the United States to cool a crude price market.

