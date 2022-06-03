News

OPEC increases oil production for July, August

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies yesterday decided to increase crude oil production in July and August by almost 650,000 barrels a day in both months, from the planned increases of around 400,000 b/d. The decision was taken during the 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting which was held via videoconference.

The hike, New Telegraph learnt, would be divided proportionally between members in the usual way. It was gathered that countries that have been unable to raise production, such as Nigeria, Angola, and most recently Russia, would still be allocated a higher quota.

That could mean that the actual supply boosts are smaller than the official figure, as has often been the case in recent months. The agreement came just days after the European Union agreed to impose a ban on Russian oil imports. The ban had increased fears of global energy shortages as the war Russia is waging against Ukraine had continued to rattle international oil markets. Also, Saudi Arabia bowed to pressure from the United States to cool a crude price market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi: Fresh crisis looms in rice mill

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Fresh crisis is brewing in Ebonyi Rice Mill as the mill owners and traders in the industry accused the General Manager, Ebonyi Rice World, Mathew Uguru of hijacking the structure of the leadership in the organisation. The mill owners and workers are also accusing Uguru of delaying the conduct of their election after the state […]
News

Lassa fever kills 152 – NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Death toll from the 2022 outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria is now 152, data issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown. This is contained in the NCDC latest Lassa fever situation report. Lassa fever, an animalborne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness is spread by the common African rat also known […]
News

NLC condemns El-Rufai’s threat to use judicial panel of inquiry

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

As the fallout between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, continues to deepen, the NLC has said there was no place in Nigerian laws for an intervention of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into a strictly industrial relations matter. A statement signed by President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica