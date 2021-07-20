Business

OPEC lifts embargo on production, pushes oil prices forecast

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Oil prices changed little on Friday, probably heading for their biggest weekly drop since March after supply concerns spooked investors, with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic.

Brent crude for September was down two cents at $73.45 a barrel and is heading for a three per cent fall this week after two days of heavy declines. U.S. crude for August fell one cent to $71.64 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about four per cent this week. Discussions on supply policy within OPEC,

 

Russia and other producers, a group called OPEC+, ended without agreement this month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) objected to extending the output policy beyond April 2022. Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise this week, paving the way for OPEC+ to finalise an agreement that would allow more supply into the market.

 

“All signs indicate that OPEC+ is heading for a potential compromise agreement that will allow the UAE to secure a baseline adjustment, but other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into the August ministerial meeting,”

 

RBC Capital analysts said in a note. OPEC said on Thursday it expects world oil demand to increase next year to around levels seen before the pandemic, about 100 million barrels per day (bpd), led by demand growth in the U.S., China and India.

 

OPEC output in June increased by 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd, the report showed. “Output should rise further in July on the back of larger quotas, and we expect high prices to incentivise more production from the group even without a formal agreement to do so,”

 

Capital Economics said in a note. A large decline in crude stockpiles in the United States has done little to support prices as a rise in gasoline inventories in a week that included the Fourth of July holiday, when driving usually surges, raised fresh demand concerns

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Stock market sustains positive rally

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

The stock market sustained positive rout in Q3 as investors leveraged low prices despite the ravaging coronavirus. CHRIS UGWU writes The Nigerian stock market, which closed positive during the second quarter of 2020 with an appreciable gain of about N1.669 trillion or 15 per cent, maintained the trend in the third quarter with a gain […]
Business

CPS: PFAs invest N100bn in Sukuk

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) still maintaining a robust growth, managers of the fund have invested about N100 billion in Islamic bonds, otherwise known as sukuk.   This was disclosed by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (Pen- Com), on its website, which also revealed that within the 11 months of […]
Business

Lender reiterates commitment to rice farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over 642,860 smallholder farmers across 35 states of the federation have received support from Unity Bank Plc, under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), to boost food production and attain self-sufficiency in rice production in the country. Disclosing this at the flag-off of the 2020 wet season harvest aggregation in Kebbi State on Tuesday, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica