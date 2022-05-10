OPEC: Nigeria accounts for 400,000bpd March shortfall

Nigeria’s oil supply in March 2022 fell by 400,000bpd out of 1.45 million bpd shortfall of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, had the weekend said the organisation was taking initiatives to enhance crude oil production, including the identification of oil and gas wells producing below capacity. He stated that this was being done by the “inventorisation” of shut-in wells and analysis of the inventory to map the reasons for shut-in and devise measures for quick reopening. He added that the commission was embracing and adopting new technologies and advanced recovery techniques for unlocking some identified stranded oil and gas resources. Sources said the OPEC shortfall was one of the reasons global oil prices hit a 14-year high in March above $139 a barrel and it has prompted calls by the United States and other consumers for producers to pump more. The shortfall, according to Reuters, reflected a number of factors including movesbywesternoilmajors away from African projects. The war in Ukraine has also hit Russia’s oil trading and its output was about 300,000 bpd short of its March supply target. According to Reuters, OPEC, has repeatedly rebuffedthecallsforittopump more oil – and one contributing factor is simply that some of its members don’t have oil available to pump. In OPEC’s view, investment cuts after oil prices collapsed in 2015-2016 due to oversupply, along with a growing focus by investors on economic, social, and governance (ESG) issues, have led to a shortfall in the spending needed to meet demand. There was massive underinvestment in the industry over the years, further complicated by the effect of ESG,” OPEC Secretary- General Mohammad Barkindo told Reuters.
Navy, EFCC reject Senate bill criminalising ransom payments
The Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to kidnappers to secure release of victims.
High-dose of Vitamin D supplements may be dangerous to health
The consumption of high doses of vitamin D via certain food supplements has been shown to result in a heart disease, loss of renal function, among other health challenges.
World Bank raises Nigeria's growth forecast to 2.4%
The World Bank has raised Nigeria's 2021 growth forecast to 2.4 per cent from the 1.8 per cent it projected for the country in June.
