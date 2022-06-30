OPEC: Nigeria is proud of you, Sylva tells Barkindo

The Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commended the efforts of Mr. Mohammed Sanusi Bakindo in transforming the global oil industry as Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Sylva in a congratulatory letter to Bakindo as he prepares to step down after six years of steering affairs of OPEC, noted that Nigeria was proud of his impacts in the Petroleum sector.

The statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said Bakindo had taken over affairs of OPEC at a very challenging time when oil producers were finding it difficult to come together to address a supply glut that was crippling the oil market. The statement said: “No sooner than you came in, the desperately sought cooperation agreement among producers that seemed to defy possible solutions and eluded the wisdom of the wise men; started to fall in place. “You made it look so simple to achieve to the admiration of all global players in the industry. You have since steered the heavily loaded OPEC+ ship through the several life threatening turbulent waters, against ail odds.”

