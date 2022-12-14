OPEC: Nigeria regains top spot as Africa’s crude oil producer

…hits 1.186mbpd in Nov

Six months after losing its position to Angola as the biggest oil producer in Africa, Nigeria suddenly bounced back, recording 1.186 million barrels per day in November. The development shows that the measures taken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and the government to check oil theft are yielding positive results. According to the Monthly Oil Month Report for October released yesterday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria overtook Algeria and Angola.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria’s production in August was 999000bpd; in September, 938,000 bpd; in October, 1,014mbpd; and 1.186mbpd in November, showing an increase of 171,000bpd. But by OPEC’s crude oil production, based on secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude production was 1.015 million barrels per day in September; 1.066mbpd in October; and 1.158mbpd in November, showing an increase of 92,000bpd. Using OPEC’s crude oil production, based on direct communication, Algeria in September was 1.058mbpd; in October, 1,060mbpd; and in November, 1.021mbpd, showing a decrease of 39,000bpd. Angola produced 1.091mbpd in September; 1,051mbpd in October; 1.088mbpd in November, showing an increase of 37,000bpd.

