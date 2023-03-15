OPEC: Nigeria’s economic growth accelerated by 3.6% y-o-y

Nigeria has become the topmost in increased oil supplier of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February 2023. Findings from OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published yesterday, revealed that Nigeria increased its oil supply by 72,000 barrels per day, from that of January, using secondary sources. Nigeria’s oil production in Dec 2022 was 1.271mbpd; January 2023, was 1.308mbpd; and Feb, 1.380mbpd showing an increase, 72,000 barrels per day when compared with that of January. Saudi Arabia, the second increased supplier, recorded 59,000 bpd. Its oil supply in December, 2022 was 10.474mbpd; January 2023, was 10,302mbpd; and in February was 10.361mbpd indicating an increase of 59,000 bpd. Congo increased its output by 21,000bpd.

It supplied 240,000bpd in December; 255,000bpd in January and 276,000bpd in February with an increase of 21,000bpd IR Iran increased by 17,000bpd, while Lybia increased its output by 16,000bpd. Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria still maintained the lead with 48,000 bpd increased supply.

Its oil production in December 2022, was 1.235mbpd; Jan, 1.258mbpd, and 1.306mbpd with an increase of 48,000bpd. United Aran Emirate (UAE) supplied 3.043mbpd in December 2022; Jan, 3.038mbpd; and Feb, 3.041mbpd indicating an increase of 3,000bpd. Algeria’s output in December was 1.009mbpd; in January, 1.012mbpd and Feb, 1.014, with 2,000bpd increment. Saudi Arabia’s output was Dec, 10.435mbpd; Jan,10.453mbpd; and Feb, 10.450mbd with a decrease of 3,000bpd. Angola supplied 1.088mbpd in Dec; 1.105mbpd in January; 1.064mbpd in Feb with a decrease of 41,000bpd.

OPEC said: “Nigeria’s economicgrowthaccelerated notably in the fourth quarter of 2022, (4Q22); expanding by 3.6 per cent y-o-y, after a rise of 2.4 per cent y-o-y in 3Q22. “Full-year 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 3.3 per cent in 2022, down from 3.6 per cent in 2021. Growth was supported by the services sector and the broader nonoil sectors. Inflation stood at 18.8 per cent y-o-y in 2022. “This high rate has been driven by localised food and fuel shortages. The rate showed a constantly rising trend for most of 2022 and increased further in January, standing at 21.8% y-o-y. “Hence, the rising trend in inflation, ongoing external and fiscal pressures, and deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions are expected to lead towards decelerating economic activity in 2023. “Given the ongoing challenges, the Stanbic IBTC Bank total economy PMI fell considerably to stand at 44.7 in February, after a level of 53.5 in January and 54.6 in December.”

