OPEC: Nigeria’s March inflation jumps to 17-year high

Nigeria’s March 2023 annual inflation data indicated an acceleration for the second month in a row to an over 17-year high of 21.9 per cent y-oy in February, from 21.8 per cent in January, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said. It stated that the jump had been driven by food and fuel prices, with food inflation climbing to 24.4 per cent y-o-y in February, after jumping by 24.3 per cent in January. T hese were contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report for April 2023 published yesterday. It stated that using secondary sources, total crude oil production of the 33 member OPEC countries averaged 28.80 mb/d in March 2023, which indicated a reduction of 86,000 barrels per day. It explained that oil production in Nigeria, Angola and Iraq declined while crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia. Using secondary sources, Nigeria’s oil production declined to 1.354mbpd in March, which is a decrease of 17,000 bpd; while it reduced to 1.268mbpd, indicating a decrease by 38,000bpd using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication. The report stated that total OPEC production was 28.798mbpd in January, 28.883mbpd in February and 28.797mbpd in March showing a decrease of 86,000bpd.
