OPEC: Oil production down by 710,00 bpd in November

The crude oil output of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) dropped in November in line with the pledge by OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) to cut output by two million barrels per day for the month, according to a Reuters Survey released on Wednesday. According to the survey, OPEC produced 29.01mbpd in November, which is a reduction by 710,000 bpd compared to October production. Of the two million bpd OPEC+ output cut pledge, 1.27 million bpd was to be cut from the 10 original OPEC members, which saw November production fall by 720,000 bpd from October to November.

The survey stated that actual production was 800,000 bpd below the pledged November output target, which suggested over-compliance with the November pledge. Saudi Arabia cut its November output by 500,000 bpd compared to October, according to the the survey. On December 4, OPEC+ will meet for a virtual gathering to discuss future output policy. It is suggested that since the meeting will be virtual, there will be no surprise changes to the cartel’s production policy as OPEC waits the outcome on Monday of the plans for a G7 price cap on Russian oil.

 

