Business

OPEC+ panel:  Uncertainties may impact oil demand recovery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

OPEC+ has raised concerns that uncertainties may impact the recovery in oil demand due to rising numbers of virus infections globally and lockdown measures, according to a report from the group’s experts panel meeting seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
“Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognising that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions,” the panel said in the report.
The experts panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide oil output policy. The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Rotarian advises Nigerians to create opportunities

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The District Governor, Rotary Club International District 9110, Nigeria, which covers Lagos and Ogun states, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, has appealed to Nigerians to emulate the club by creating opportunities in their environment instead of complaining. Oyebade, who gave the advice while on a visit to Rotary Club of Festac in his capacity as the District […]
Business

Tantalizers reports N245m Q3’20 loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Tantalizers Plc has reported a loss after tax of 245 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against a profit of N22.17 million posted in 2019. The company’s revenue dropped by 32.28 per cent from N1.26 billion as against N855.93 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N355.440 million in […]
Business

Covid-19: IMF’s support to Nigeria, others hits $17.5bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary F u n d ( I M F ) , since the onset of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, has extended financial assistance amounting to over $17.5billion to Nigeria and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), to enable them address the impact of the crisis. The Managing Director of the IMF, Ms. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica