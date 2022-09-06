News

OPEC: Production cut dips Nigeria’s October output by 26m bpd

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed to cut global output or supply by 100,000 barrels per day for October 2022.

 

This will amount to only 0.1 per cent of global demand. The oil cartel also reduced Nigeria’s output by 26million bpd as the country is now to supply 1.826mbpd for October. Nigeria’s crude oil supply quota for September was 1.830million bpd.

 

The nation’s production quota was also increased in  Augustby1.5percentamounting to 1.826million bpd from 1.799mbpd in July 2022. These were some of the outcomes of OPEC’s 32nd Ministerial and the non- Ministerial meeting held via videoconference yesterday.

Yesterday, the price of oil went substantially higher. International benchmark Brent crude futures increased by 3.9% to $96.6, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures increased by almost 4% to $90 per barrel. Since early June, oil prices have decreased by about 25 per cent after reaching multi-year highs in March

 

